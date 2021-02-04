Frederico Nombrano Jr. "Freddie" passed away on January 20, 2021, in Preston Idaho. He was born in Mitchell, Nebraska on August 2, 1948, born to Angelina and Fred Nombrano. Freddie is survived by his wife Jaunita Nombrano of 52 years, his sons Freddie and Steve Nombrano, and his grandsons Steve, Andrew, and Brandon Nombrano, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He took great pride in his family.
One of his favorite hobbies was watching boxing. Freddy had a great sense of humor and a heart that had so much love. You never heard him speak ill of anybody. He will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew him.
It's never goodbye, it's see ya later!
