Zayne and Terri Fredrickson are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Saige Lyn to Cooper Kay Hollingsworth, son of Keven and Nicole Hollingsworth. They will be married Friday, June 25, 2021. A reception will be held that evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at The Vineyards at Mt. Naomi Farms in Hyde Park, UT with a dance to follow.
Saige attended West Side High School and graduated in 2017, where she was active in volleyball, track, cheerleading and FFA. She attended Utah State University and graduated with her bachelors of psychology in May 2020.
Cooper attended Preston High School and graduated in 2018 where he was active in football. He attended Utah State University and graduated in May 2021, from Jon M Huntsman School of Business with a bachelors degree in business management.
Saige and Cooper will reside in Smithfield, Utah. They are registered at U & I Furniture of Preston.