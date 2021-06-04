Idaho's free fishing day is Saturday, June 12. On that day, no license is required to drop a line in one of the state's many waterways. All other fishing rules remain in effect.
Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 27,000 catchable-sized Rainbow Trout at various locations during June.
There are 6,250 slated for local waters:
• 1,750 are scheduled to be released in Johnson Reservoir on between June 21-25
• 1,000 will be released in Cub River at the Willow Flat area between June 7-11
• 3,500 will be released in Bear River between the Red Point Campground and and the bridge below the Oneida Narrows Dam between June 7-11.
Idaho Fish and Game fisheries expect stocking efforts in June should result in some great fishing opportunity close to home, and folks are encouraged to get out and take advantage of the opportunity, states Jennifer Jackson of the Idaho Fish and Game Department.
Some of these fish are raised in the Grace Fish Hatchery, which lies about three miles north of Franklin County on HWY 34. It was built in 1946 using water from Whisky Creek, a tributary of the Bear River.
Visitors are welcome from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for self-guided tours. Scheduled tours are also given on request. To do so, call 208-427-6364. Also in June 12, kids age 14 and under may fish at the hatchery for free. The hatchery raised Rainbow Trout, sterile Lake Trout for Bear Lake, and Bear River Bonneville Cutthroat Trout.