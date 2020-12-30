Fourteen-year-old Weston boy, Wyatt Freeman, was named the All-Around Cowboy in bareback at the Junior World Finals Rodeo in Ft. Worth Texas last month in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo. He won the first round in bareback and won the all-around cowboy in the senior division. He competed against other 14-year-olds in the saddle bronc and bareback events. He’ll ride one more year in the senior division.
With the all-around title, Freeman was invited to the Gala of the West, which is put on to raise money every year. This year, they raised money to help fight human trafficking. Wyatt donated $100 of his own winnings for the cause.
In addition to the win, he was able to meet several rodeo/country music legends, including Wade Sundell last year’s world champion saddle bronc rider, Red Steagall, Ft. Worth a western singer/writer, the owner of Bronc Riding Nation magazine, Keith LeFromboise, a bareback rider from the 80s, who now works as a pick-up man and helps with youth rodeo.
Most exciting for Wyatt was being with his hero, four-time World Champion Bronc Rider Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah. “Wyatt has loved Casey since he was four. They are good friends, said Kelly Freeman, his mother.
She works behind the scenes at the rodeos in which Wyatt competes. “I... help get kids organized for the grand entry and when their horses are in the chutes,” she said. Wyatt is completely dedicated to his sport, she said. He competes in 70-75 rodeos, from Texas to Oregon, in a normal year and made the world finals for the last six years. (Due to the pandemic, he rode in about 25 rodeos this year.)
“The closest he’s come before is second place, so this is really cool to win,” said his dad, Chris Maughan. said. The family lives in Weston.
The win “was another goal accomplished for me — a big goal. Feels great be a world champion,” said Wyatt. His next goal is to “win another one in bareback or saddle bronc, and to ride in the Preston Night Rodeo arena for PRCA,” he said. He was scheduled to do that last summer, but the rodeo was canceled.
The young man expressed thanks to his sponsors, coaches and coach, Kelly Wardell, a bareback instructor at the College of Southern Idaho. His sponsors are: Stukenholtz Laboratorie, That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, Preston Cleaners, Woodward’s Country Store, Back In Action Chiropractic, Credit Services of Logan, Woodland Creations, J&A Ag Ventures, Mark’s Hats, KJ Farms, Cache Design and Lazy J Rodeo Equipment.