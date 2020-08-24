"Our town needs something fun," said Toni Williams, chairman of the Worm Creek Opera House.
To that end, the Worm Creek Opera House and The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation has joined to present a Friday Night Flic-nic - an outdoor movie in Benson Park on Aug. 28.
"We invite families and friends to come to the park on Friday night, bring a picnic and enjoy "The Greatest Showman," she said. "The flick will be shown on a screen hanging from the back of the Oneida Stake Academy building, so it will be easy to get together, yet still observe social distancing," she said.
Furthermore, John Dalley will be featured in a live performance at 8:30 p.m. The movie begins at 9 p.m.
Concessions can be pre-ordered by calling 208-904-3712, and picked up at the theater. Popcorn and pop will also be available for purchase in the park.
The boards of both organizations are excited about the night, and thank TJ Burbank for providing the technology to bring it about, and the Preston South Stake for permission to use the park.
The movie is free. Both organizations are non-profits, and will accept donations that will be used to help them continue to promote their causes in the community.
The Worm Creek Opera House is committed to promoting the arts in Franklin County and sponsors several dramatic and musical productions a year, as well as weekend movies at the theater.
The OSAF is dedicated to the restoration of the OSA building for public use, and has sponsored several heritage related events at the building.
The OSAF also expresses appreciation to the hard-working Preston High School Football team, which spent a couple hours last week chopping weeds, moving gravel and sprucing up the amphitheater area of the building.
"They worked so hard and were such gentlemen about it," said Saundra Hubbard, chairman of the OSAF.