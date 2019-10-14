With a bye last weekend, the West Side Pirates hope their fans will be in the stands Friday night to cheer them on in their bid for the district championship.
WS is facing the #4 ranked Bear Lake team, which has a 6-1 record to date. The Pirates are ranked #1, with a 5-1 record.
"It's going to be tough. Bear Lake has a really good passing game. We're coming off a bye week, which can help or hurt us. I hope we don't come out rusty," said Coach Tyson Moser. He's also expecting a large group of Bear Lake fans.
He's excited for the game, however, because he's impressed with the kids on his team. "This is just a good group of kids," he said.