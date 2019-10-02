An old fashioned barn raising was recently held high on a hillside in Mink Creek. During the early part of this year the family of Brint and Brittnee Phillips had been renting a home in Preston while developing their land in Mink Creek. The rental home was sold and they found themselves living on the slopes in a small mobile home. It was a catalyst for them to begin building their own dreams.
Brint and Brittnee Phillips decided to start with a barn, much the same way those first settlers of the area did.
The couple obtained plans from a source in Oregon, gathered the needed supplies, and poured concrete for part of the walls and the floor. When finished the cement floor is 60 X 36 ft. The plan was to build the barn into the side of the mountain, as is frequently the case with structures in a community made up of slopes with very few level areas. The northern side of the building had to be tucked into the hill beside it, with most of the lower part of that wall being concrete.
The word went out and around 30 workers, friends and neighbors, showed up, hammers in hand. The Phillips couple did have some extra hammers if needed. Assembly lines were formed and there was lots of gluing and sounds of hammering echoing off the surrounding mountains as walls were lifted and the many trusses were assembled for the huge roof.
Maybe to call this effort old-fashioned is a little misleading. The idea of raising a barn with the help of neighbors fits, but some of the equipment used was far from old-fashioned. Bret Rasmussen had both a man-lift and a fork-lift that served to put first the walls in place and then lift the trusses of the roof high overhead. Rasmussen had used that equipment when building his own home not many months ago.
The barn itself is far from finished but the essential shell is in place. It crowns the knoll and there is a spectacular view from the gaping barn doors. The wind can be both felt and heard, whistling as it moves up the valley. That wind is a good thing because the Phillips family is planning on using its power, along with solar power to supply energy to their home of the future. One of their next projects will be assembling and raising the windmill that is currently part of their dreams.