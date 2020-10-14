Cassandra Larsen

Cassandra Larsen

Sister Cassandra Larsen, daughter of Spencer and Julie Larsen from the Clifton 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, returned from serving a full-time mission in the California Santa Rosa Mission, Oct. 6.

