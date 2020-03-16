Dear readers,

We at the Preston Citizen value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.

We are still here to serve you, however. The following departments can be reached at:

CIRCULATION: 208-852-0155

CLASSIFIED: 208-852-0155

ADVERTISING: 28-221-4510

NEWS: 208-852-1837

Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.prestoncitizen.com.

Travis Quast, President and Publisher

