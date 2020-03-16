Dear readers,
We at the Preston Citizen value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. The following departments can be reached at:
CIRCULATION: 208-852-0155
CLASSIFIED: 208-852-0155
ADVERTISING: 28-221-4510
NEWS: 208-852-1837
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.prestoncitizen.com.
Travis Quast, President and Publisher