Sienna Fuller, daughter of Don and Raquel Fuller, has signed as a dual-sport athlete to play soccer and basketball for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, where she plans to study business and marketing.
Fuller made it official at West Side High School on April 25. Her good friend Jessica Mariscal, who signed to play for Yakima Valley College earlier in the year at home, joined her for a public signing.
Fuller had other offers but rather than sacrifice one of the sports she loves, she searched for a college that would allow her to play both.
“Northwest gave me the best opportunity to play both the sports I love while receiving scholarships,” said Fuller. “Many other colleges were only willing to let me play one sport. I felt there was a college out there that would give me the dream I wanted, and when Northwest came into the picture, I met both of the coaches and we talked it over. They were more than willing. They expect me to be able to handle both as I wanted to do both, so I will be very busy this next school year.”
“I love both of these sports so much,” she said. “Mainly because of the team aspect and the competitiveness within the team to push each other to become better, and the team as a whole to drive with a want to win against opponents. I struggled fathoming I might have to give up one of these sports going through the college recruiting process and I knew I couldn’t give up either just yet. They both mean so much to me and I can’t wait to continue playing both.”
Fuller had many examples in her life encouraging her not only to play but to keep playing and keep improving. She began playing soccer at age 10 in competitive leagues and basketball in seventh grade as part of the middle school program.
“My inner family and extended family are all very sports oriented,” Fuller said. But I would have to say the biggest influence for becoming the athlete I am are the boys in my family. My two brothers growing up would destroy me in kitchen basketball and then after their basketball games for club or the school, they would take the time to teach me some things. My brothers and my dad always have pushed me and put in the extra work to shape me into a better player.”
Her cousin Kajsia Fuller, who graduated from West Side last year, has also been an example.
“She signed to go play college basketball at Big Bend CC in Moses Lake Washington last year and I knew I wanted to do the same and play basketball in college,” Sienna said. “She and I have big hearts for basketball and our dads (brothers) were major gym rats. They passed that love down to us and I’m super grateful I could share the love of basketball with Kajsia and play with her in high school and it’s cool to see where we ended up from it.”
Soccer was a little more challenging as Sienna had no desire to play at first. West Side also has no soccer program, so Fuller had to rely on other avenues to improve her skills.
“My mom actually signed me up to try out for a team when I didn’t want to, but she knew I was going to love it.,” Fuller said. She has been with me everywhere for soccer and she’s always on the sidelines cheering me on. Biggest supporter I know.”
“No one in my family, extended as well, has ever pursued soccer past high school,” she said. “My brother-in-law Zac, who played competitively growing up but chose other things over sports after high school, helped me with my technical skills growing up and he was always willing to go outside and pass with me.”
In addition to the challenge of dividing her time between two sports, Fuller spent many hours in recovery and rehabilitation. To come back from a torn ACL and be able to play competitively is impressive, but to do so twice is an outstanding accomplishment.
“My biggest challenge thus far has hands down been rehabbing and coming back to sports after my first and second torn ACL,” she said. “It puts a pit in your stomach when you’re told you tore it, but being told for the second time after thinking that chapter of your life is over, is truly devastating. It has humbled me and taught me to be extra grateful for things in life I wouldn’t have been if it didn’t happen though. I have met some of the most amazing people through that journey and I wouldn’t ever take it back.”
Sometimes you need a little extra encouragement when your dreams seem out of reach. A previous soccer coach, Kenan Powell, provided that for Sienna.
“I asked him one day when I was rehabbing my second ACL if I still had a shot at playing college soccer or if it was too late to continue having that as a goal,” she said. “He told me if I wanted it, I could do it. That was the push I needed to make myself work harder than ever to get back and continue with that goal.”
Fuller is excited to play at the next level in two sports and to see where her dreams take her.
“I am already accomplishing my dream of being a dual athlete which I am so ecstatic about,” she said. “But other goals I have are just becoming a better athlete, becoming a better student, and overall, a better version of myself. After this first year of college, a goal of mine has always been to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which is still something I wish to do. From there, we will see what the future holds!”
Fuller also enjoys the outdoors and has tried every sport West Side has to offer.
“I love to be outside,” she said. “Whether that’s hiking, swimming at lakes, riding horses, four wheeling, etc. Outside is my happy place and getting a tan from it makes me really happy (haha).”
Fuller has many people she wants to recognize for helping her get to where she is and seeing her through.
“I want to thank both Coach Rob Hill (Northwest soccer coach) and Coach Lauren Davis (Northwest girls basketball coach) for the opportunity they’ve given me and the excitement I see through them about their teams that I will join soon,” she said. “I want to thank my friends for being so supportive and cheering me on in all I do, and I want to thank my past and present coaches in all of my sports for pushing me to be better. “
“I want to thank my doctors for helping me through two torn ACLs. I never thought playing college sports would be an option after that, and I want to especially thank my family for those countless hours in the gym and teaching me to be a ‘gym rat’ as my dad says for basketball, and for soccer everyone being so supportive watching me succeed! I want to thank my mom for helping me travel and supporting me everywhere soccer has taken me.”
She takes the next step in her journey mid-August when Northwest soccer training begins.