Kajsia Fuller, daughter of Curt and Tawna Fuller, has been playing basketball since seventh grade and on April 15 her hard work paid off. She signed to play basketball for Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington where she will study business while taking concurrently taking credits at Utah State towards a Bachelors degree in architecture or interior design.

Though Fuller also looked into Treasure Valley and spoke with a few other schools Big Bend won her over.

“When I toured Big Bend it just felt right,” Fuller said. “The team was super nice and welcoming.”

Not all seventh graders know what they want to focus on and Kajsia was no exception. She credits her father with helping her make that decision.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play basketball but my dad convinced me to try it and it ended up becoming my favorite sport,” she said. “I had no idea what I was doing that first year.”

In addition to regular practice, Fuller spent time doing those extra things that make players better.

“I reviewed game film, spent extra time in the gym shooting by myself or with my teammates after practice. I have always been looking for ways to improve my game.” she said. “I love pushing myself. There is always some way to improve myself in basketball.”

Fuller thanked Coach Bob Sorenson, and her Uncle Don, who both coached her., and her parents for their time and support.

Kajsia continues a “long history of sports at West Side” on her dad’s side and follows her grandfather who played college football at Weber State to the next level.

Balance is something many struggle with, not just those in college. Kajsia has had to find balance and that will help her both at the next level and in life as a whole.

“Balancing school and sports has probably been one of the hardest parts of sports so far,” she said.