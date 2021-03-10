There are two funding sources still available for small businesses that were impacted or are still impacted by the pandemic: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan).
The easiest and completely forgivable loan is the PPP. The application period is open until March 31, 2021, and is completed through a lender such as a bank or credit union. If a lender cannot help with the process, then businesses in Southeast Idaho can apply through MOFI.org, or contact the SBDC in Pocatello at swanann@isu.edu or call 208-282-4402. There is no cost for the service of helping with the application.
The purpose of the PPP is to help small businesses, sole proprietors, non-profits, destination marketing operations and housing cooperatives who were and may still be harmed by the pandemic. The main purpose of the PPP is help keep employees paid and safe. Businesses can apply for 2.5 times the monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs. Fortunately restaurants and food service industries can apply for 3.5 times the monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs.
If businesses received the PPP last year, they can apply for the second round of the PPP. For the second request, the applicant must document a 25% decrease in receipts of any quarter of 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019.
If this is the first application for PPP funds, then the applicant scores extra points and does not need to demonstrate a decline in receipts. Again the application must be done through a bank, credit union, MOFI.org or through the SBDC as noted above.
There are two myths circulating concerning the PPP: that the funds are only a loan and must be paid back, and that the funds count as income on the business’s income taxes. These are completely false statements. For more information on myths and facts go to PPP Myth vs. Fact (sba.gov).
The PPP is a loan that is FULLY FORGIVABLE when the funds are distributed according to guidelines outlined at Second Draw PPP Loans (sba.gov) website AND the business applies for forgiveness and documents the use of the funds. Again the funds are to help keep employees or a sole proprietor paid during the pandemic so 60% of the funds must be used for payroll (salaries, wages, commissions (or similar compensation), cash tip payments (or equivalent) and payroll related costs such health care premiums. The remaining funds can be used for costs to continue group healthcare benefits, including insurance premiums, mortgage interest payments (not mortgage principal), rent, utilities and interest on any other debt obligations incurred before Feb. 15, 2020 as well as worker protection costs such as workspace dividers, masks, sanitation products and so forth. To apply for forgiveness, a business must work with their lender or organization that helped with the application.
The PPP funds are NOT CONSIDERED INCOME and will NOT be counted as income on the business’s tax records.
The second funding source is a loan and is NOT forgivable. Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is open for application until Dec. 31, 2021. The EIDL can be used for working capital, financial and operating expenses, health care benefits, rent, utilities and business-related fixed debt that occurred before Feb. 15, 2020. These funds cannot be used for new capital acquisition. The loan terms are up to 30 years with the opportunity for a one-year deferment with an interest rate of 3.75%. Collateral is required when requesting over $25,000 in funds. The borrower will be asked to demonstrate working capital loss due to the pandemic. These loans are available to small businesses under 500 employees as well as non-profits, faith-based organizations, sole proprietorships and independent contractors. If a business received an EIDL last year, they cannot receive a second EIDL. However they can request an increase in the loan amount.
If a business received the first round of the PPP, they can also apply for the EIDL. For more information concerning the PPP and EIDL, visit www.sba.gov or www.treasury.gov, or contact Kathy Ray at 208-317-1827 or fourcasi@hotmail.com. Ray works for the Four County Alliance of Southeast Idaho, which is the regional economic development arm servicing the communities in Bear Lake, Franklin, Oneida and Caribou counties.