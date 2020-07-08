Stokes Market has been holding a fundraiser under the direction of Danelle Willes for longtime employee Patrick Zook who has stage four cancer. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to help his family pay for medical expenses.
Zook has also taught karate for many many years in Preston, which was featured in his role in the “Napoleon Dynamite” — Jared Hess’s debut success film, shot in Preston in 2003.
Stokes sold T-shirts with the logo saying “Let’s kick this” featuring the cancer symbol and a person doing a karate kick. Although the shirts are sold out, the fundraiser will continue until September with Stokes accepting donations in his behalf at any check stand.
“We would like to thank Danelle Willes and her mom Dawn Taylor as well as Stokes Marketplace upper management,” said Zook’s wife Cindy. Willes has worked with Patrick the entire 17 years he has managed the bakery.
Zook has also served the community as an EMT and reserve deputy for 10 years, and a volunteer fireman for three years. In addition to Napoleon Dynamite, Patrick has participated in Martin Harris pageants. Has been married for 33 years, has four sons, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandson.