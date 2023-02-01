Let’s talk about my Mom and her obsession with church hymns. She won’t be reading this (as far as I know) so I can honestly say that my dear Mom did not possess the best singing voice. She sang the soprano part, at least I think that was what she was attempting. She couldn’t read music and thought that the louder she sang, the better it would sound. I remember sitting next to her in church and feeling a bit embarrassed as her voice was loud and clear over all the other attendees. But she deserves credit for the effort.
Church service was very important to her and therefore, hymns were also important. She certainly had her favorites. Picture the scenario where two siblings in a home are fussing and fighting, like siblings do. From the kitchen, you hear Mom warbling away, “There is beauty all around…when there’s love at home”. Message received from the mom who could easily have been a travel agent for guilt trips.
In my teen years, an almost daily routine after school was to change clothes, eat a sandwich and/or Pop Tarts, watch an episode of Gilligan’s Island and then be waited on by Mom to join her in the garden or yard for a variety of chores. Sometimes, not every time, when my mood was not matching hers, I would feign being asleep on the couch when she came stomping in to see why I was slow to come outside. Even with my eyes closed, I could see her in my mind, standing in the doorway, hands on hips, lips pursed. After a few seconds, I would hear a deep sigh of surrender and she would march back outside to resume her work. Here comes the guilt part. As she exited the house, I could hear her either singing or humming the tune of, “Put your shoulder to the wheel, push along…do your duty with a heart full of song..” . Awash with shame, I would pull myself off the couch, put on my shoes and head outside. Another successful arrival at the destination of compliance and obedience for the travel agent of guilt.
If it wasn’t church hymns, it was church stories that were the vehicles for her travel to the land of maternal shame. I might have been complaining about how hot it is to be out here pulling weeds, or how cold it is to go out to fill the watering trough for the cows. “Well”, she would start, “How would you like to be one of those little pioneer children, walking all day long next to the covered wagon? How do you think they felt?” Then came the chorus to the primary song…. “And they walked and walked and walked….”. Geez almighty Mom! I get it, I’ll shut up and appreciate all I have. As a little guy at bedtime, I used to love it when she would read some of those pioneer stories to me. Funny how she could use them against me for her nefarious and maternal manipulative purposes!
But you know what? I can still hear her voice in the different rooms of my house and in the yard. Some days, when I enter the house from the garage, I think I can see her standing at the kitchen sink. Like I did on so many school days, with her pointing out the graham cracker and peanut butter snacks on the counter that she had prepared for my arrival home. I can hear her slightly off key soprano voice with the overemphasized vibrato. I am ok now, with the fact that she would wait up past midnight for me. Sitting on my bed, reading a church book like “The Miracle of Forgiveness” when I was sneaking in the front door from high school activities with friends. Not that I will admit to having been engaged in anything warranting forgiveness, but she was worried like most mothers. I am ok with the idea that she probably looked under my mattress a time or two and listened from around the corner when I was on the phone with a girl. I never used that technique on my kids (with the possible exception of the mattress checks) but it worked on me. Thanks Mom…JOB VERY WELL DONE!!!
