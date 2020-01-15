The art room at Maple Springs Assisted Living Center in North Logan becomes a creative flurry of intense concentration for former Preston resident Donna Shipley Petersen. Despite having difficulty seeing dark colors due to macular degenerations, and under the supervision of friend and art specialist, Britney Simmonds, Shipley pushes to complete an 11” x 15” acrylic masterpiece each Monday or Friday afternoon.
A six foot display case in Shipley’s personal room is usually crowded with pieces she lovingly sends home with visitors and family who come to see her. Last November she entered a piece in the Fall Salon at the Logan Fine Arts Gallery, 60 West 100 North in downtown Logan. Over 200 artists submitted work from as far away as Georgia and Washington, along with many local contributors. She was honored as the oldest entrant, and her piece “Poppies” will be on display until the end of January.
Donna’s interest in art extends from her personal lessons and oil paintings in the 1980’s when she and a group of local artists created the Creative Visual Arts Academy in Preston. The group tackled the Oneida Stake Academy building itself, cleaning, painting, and revitalizing it to use as their display center, and helping to breathe life back into the historical landmark.
Shipley continues to learn about her talent, taking on new challenges. Acrylic is a new medium for her, and she has adapted beautifully, creating new works in just a couple of hours.