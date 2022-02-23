This delicious combination of grilled chicken breasts with roasted Brussels sprouts is the easiest dinner ever! Roasted with garlic and parmesan cheese these brussels sprouts are the bomb!
4-6 SERVINGS 45 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
4 chicken breasts
1 pound Brussels sprouts
1 tbsp Italian seasoning
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tbsp minced garlic
1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Season the chicken breasts with your favorite seasoning and grill until fully cooked.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Slice the brussels sprouts in half from top to bottom and place them in a large bowl.
To the bowl, add the Italian seasonings, olive oil, minced garlic and finely grated parmesan cheese. Toss everything together to coat.
Spray a baking dish with vegetable oil and transfer the prepared brussels sprouts to the prepared baking dish. Place the in the oven and roast for 20 minutes.
Serve the garlic roasted parmesan brussels sprouts with grilled chicken and enjoy!
