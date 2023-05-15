Support Local Journalism

Record snowfall on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is delaying opening day for the gates on the Westside Ranger District, originally slated for May 15.

Forest Service employees are monitoring road conditions for public safety and resource protection to determine when roads are safe and accessible for forest visitors.


