...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1108 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast, localized
flooding is expected to continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms and continued
melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Precipice Creek, Birch Creek, Malad River, Henderson Creek,
Campbell Creek, Mill Creek, Little Malad River, Devil Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Weston Creek, Third Creek, Dry Creek and
Cherry Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Record snowfall on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is delaying opening day for the gates on the Westside Ranger District, originally slated for May 15.
Forest Service employees are monitoring road conditions for public safety and resource protection to determine when roads are safe and accessible for forest visitors.
“I know the community is enthusiastic to get outside after this long winter, and are understandably anxious for the gates to open as the weather improves,” said Kim Obele, Westside District Ranger. “We are working hard to balance the public’s expectations with resource protection and will open them as soon as possible.”
The Forest Service is urging everyone to respect locked gates on closed forest roads and asks the public not to go around them. Damage to Forest Service roads could result in additional opening delays or road closures if they are damaged beyond repair for this season.
Please use caution and avoid wet, muddy, and potentially snow-covered roads and trails over the next several weeks. Conditions are changing daily. If forest visitors have questions regarding specific areas, please contact the Westside Ranger District office at (208) 236-7500.
