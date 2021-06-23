Congratulations to Millie Jo Geddes and John Joseph Roveri on their upcoming wedding. Parents of the bride are Mike and Tristan Geddes of Clifton and John Roveri and Jeanette Roveri-Smith of Sumpter, South Carolina. They are celebrating at a reception at the Geddes home, Friday, June 25, 2021 from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m. They will be wed the following day in the Logan Utah Temple. There will also be an open house the following week in South Carolina.
Millie graduated from West Side High School in 2014. She later served a mission in Winnipeg, Canada, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated last year from Utah State University in special education and she is currently teaching at Post High in the Cache County School District.
John graduated from Lawrence Manning Academy in 2015. He also served a mission to Logan, Utah, and decided he liked it so much that he returned to attend Utah State. He recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in aviation. The couple will be living in Weston, Idaho. They would like to thank all those who have supported them and helped them in any way.