The John Birch Society (JBS) of Preston will host for its October meeting Shanna Geddes, chairman of Franklin County’s Republican Precinct Committee, and Scott Workman, the district chairman. Geddes also served as the Franklin County clerk and as the assistant clerk for approximately 20 years total. Her responsibilities included the management of county elections.
Geddes and Workman will discuss the functions and responsibilities of precinct committee members and may offer insights into what Franklin County residents can do to ensure better representation in the county, in Boise, and in Washington, D.C., said Frank Wirsing of the local JBS chapter.
The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Extension Building, 561 W Oneida, on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.
Some of the topics that may be covered that evening may include:
• Is there presently a need for precinct committee official?
• How to become a precinct committee official?
• What important offices or legislation will be decided between now and November 2022?
• How might the recent approval of a new leader of the Bureau of Land Management affect county residents?
• Where do elected officials stand on the proposed 73,000-acre wind farm at Lava Ridge?
“Once in office, will your elected representative protect your constitutional rights and represent your interests on the Second Amendment, local zoning ordinances, vaccine mandates, or Critical Race Theory?” asked Wirsing. “Can you significantly affect the political process and those who represent you? What is the role of precinct committee officials in assuring that you are properly represented in local, state, and federal government? Bring your questions,” he said.