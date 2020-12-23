During the Christmas season, we think of Garth’s fifth great-grandfather, John Honeyman Sr., who was a spy for George Washington.
He sacrificed his all on Christmas night to help initiate the freedoms we now have. His sacrifice included the lies and the secrets he kept from those he loved, the humiliation his family suffered, and exile from the things that he loved the most: his family and the American patriots. With that sacrifice, the Battle of Trenton changed from hopelessness to spark a new hope for freedom.
John Honeyman’s story has been a patriotic influence on our family. Our oldest son’s two boys, Chris and Bryce Porter, wrote a play on the following story and presented it during their Family Discovery Days in Logan, Utah, on March 20, 2015.
“We first meet John Honeyman, a Scotch-Irish giant of 46, on the River Road, west of the Hessian-held village of Trenton. It was the afternoon of Dec. 22, 1776. A crust of two day-old snow covered the brown fields. Patches of ice glinted in the hollows. John Honeyman, known as an outspoken Tory, serving the British as both a butcher and “spy,” strolled past the Hessian outposts, a coil of rope in one hand, and a long, cart whip in the other, hunting cattle. A few miles up the Delaware River, on the other side, Washington’s rebel army, without tents or blankets, half of the men barefooted, huddled around open campfires in the lee of Bowman’s Hill, keeping barely alive on their scant ration of raw flour, baked into a semblance of bread on stones around the fires.
“Behind Honeyman, in the snug Trenton he had just left, the Hessians had all the bread they needed, and rum, but not enough meat for the Frohliche Weilinachten so dear to their Teutonic hearts. He needed to capture another cow or two. He knew the rebel commander, Washington, was looking for him. Eyes alert, he moved cautiously across the frozen fields. Under a clump of trees some distance away, he spotted two dismounted horsemen sitting on stumps. Nearby, a farmer’s cow browsed in a fence corner. Honeyman nudged the cow into the open. As she dodged away, he ran, shouting after her and cracking his whip. Across the fields, he saw two horsemen — in Continental uniforms — jump into their saddles and gallop toward him. He ran but they soon caught up to him. Slashing with his long whip, he held them off for a while. Then he was down and one of them was on top of him.
“Before the other could dismount, he had slugged himself free and was running again. He lost his balance on a patch of ice and fell hard. This time both horsemen were on him before he could get up. While one straddled him, the other aimed a pistol at his head. Honeyman protested that he was only a poor cattle dealer, hunting meat to sell to the Hessians; but when they got his name out of him, they elatedly bound him with his own rope. Mounted behind the one rider, while the other followed closely with his pistol ready, he was carried off to Washington’s headquarters.”
“As Honeyman’s wife later got the tale from him, and passed it along in the family: he was a disheveled, scared-looking figure as the two troopers pushed him into the room where the Commander-in-Chief stood waiting. Washington gravely thanked the troopers for their accomplishment; then gave an order: this man was to be left alone with him and guards were to be posted outside with instructions to shoot to kill if the spy tried to escape. The door closed and Honeyman saw a smile break across Washington’s face. With a grin, he straightened up and brushed the dirt off his shoulders. This was the fourth time, according to the family records, that these two, the tall commander of the Continental Army and the brawny Scotch-Irish cattle dealer and butcher — and “notorious British spy” — had met.”
“If Washington had had a reservation about trusting Honeyman, the meeting apparently dispelled it. The scant information his scouts had been able to bring him supported the spy’s story. When Honeyman finished telling what he knew, Washington called the sentry and ordered Honeyman locked in the guardhouse for court-martial the next morning. Late that night, a haystack near the farmhouse is said to have caught fire. As the guard before the log hut ran off to help put it out, the door was mysteriously unlocked; and Honeyman ran for it. A sentry fired at him as he vanished in the dark. He crossed the Delaware partly on the ice, waded the rest of the way, and ran until he fell, drenched and exhausted, before one of the Hessian outposts. He was taken to Colonel Johann Gotttlieb Rall’s quarters. Colonel Rall was the professional German soldier in command of the rented regiments holding Trenton for the British and had a broad contempt for Washington’s ‘army of farmers.’
“Honeyman told the story of his capture in convincing detail, saying he had escaped by breaking out the window. As a loyal British subject, of course, he assured Rall, he had told Washington nothing that the rebels didn’t already know. But he had juicy information for the German commander: the army across the river was hopelessly disorganized, on the brink of mutiny. He had heard them muttering around their campfires as they tried to keep their bare feet from freezing. Rall was delighted. It confirmed everything he had thought. There was nothing to worry about from that quarter, he said, and so he went ahead with his plans for a big Christmas.
“At the Keith house across the river the next morning, Washington was furious when told of the prisoner’s escape. When his medical officer, Dr. Benjamin Rush, came in, he found the Commander-in-Chief curiously preoccupied, scribbling words on scraps of paper as he talked. One of them fell on the floor and Dr. Rush picked it up. “Victory or Death!” was written on it, the watchword for the still unannounced march on Trenton.”
“Christmas night, Washington forded his troops across the Delaware, stormed into Trenton with the dawn, and defeated the Hessian army there. The attack was flawlessly executed, and timed perfectly. Without an American fatality, the town was taken! It was America’s first major victory of the war. The startled Cornwallis rushed to the rescue, but Washington slipped around his flank in the dark and audaciously smashed his rearguard in the Battle of Princeton; and then scampered into the New Jersey hills at Morristown for the rest of the winter. In one brilliant, totally unexpected stroke, Washington had changed the complexion of the War of Independence from a dying pallor to a ruddy glow. America was jubilant; its confidence was magically reborn. England was grave with sudden concern.“
Bryce Porter, then age 12, played the part of John Honeyman, using his whip to capture a cow to butcher for meat, then captured and trussed by patriots to take to George Washington. Chris Porter, then age 13, played the role of Colonel Rall.
“It was cool to have a spy in the family,” said Bryce later on. Chris is now serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Newport Mission and loves sharing John Honeyman’s story. He is immensely proud of what Honeyman did for our country.
It is a strange, intensely good story of a silent man who performed an important and dangerous mission and never asked the least acclaim for it; and who never seemed to want anything more than his own, soul-deep satisfaction in a job superbly done.
To read the full story, see John Honeyman’s story in the Aug. 1957 edition of the American Heritage Magazine.