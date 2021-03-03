I have enjoyed my job, my family, and my life. Now, at 91, the spirt of Elijah has pushed me into new activities. It started with a letter from my father.
He said a pair of distant cousins, a retired nurse and a college librarian, found each other and found they had a common interest in looking for ancestors and descendants. Somehow they found my father and sent him a form to fill out with information on his family. My father’s curiosity was piqued so he asked my brother and I to fill out the form. As I did, I wondered who these two ladies were, and how I was related to them. Thus began my long search for John - my second great grandfather.
I was raised in a family that had very little contact with other family members. Part of the problem was caused by the times. There were very few relatives living near us. Most people didn’t travel much during the Depression years, unless they were on their way to a new life. So, we didn’t visit many relatives and they didn’t visit us.
Another problem was the age of my parents. Dad was the youngest in his family, mom was close to the bottom in her family. Three of my four grandparents died before I was 10. Since I had very little association with them or other members outside of my immediate family, my interests grew in other directions.
So there I was, in midlife, with two strangers wanting to know about me through my father. They provide him with their ancestral records, and he sends them to me. They know who John C. Foster is, and where e was born, but have nothing on his parents, siblings, or where he died. So, I decided the Family History Library of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was just an hour away and assumed they had all the information. I’ll decided to go get it for these two ladies.
Well, I found they didn’t have all the information, but they had help and enough interest to get me excited about finding John. The cousins had him traced to Erie, Pennsylvania. So, I was going through the census records looking for a Foster in Erie County in 1800, 1810 and 1820. In case you don’t know, those records don’t have much information. They only show the first and last names of the head of the family, and the age and sex distribution in the family. I was getting nowhere. Then one of the workers at the library asked me what I was doing. I told him and he suggested I look at some other records from Erie County. He provided me with a list of records and showed me where to find them. I began a real search.
It took a while, but I finally got the Fosters of Erie County sorted out. I found John, his wife Rebecca, his father Josiah, mother Martha, eight brothers and four sisters. I gave this information to Dad and the cousins. Now all I had to do was find out when and where he died.
Some of John’s family stayed in Erie County, Pennsylvania, some went to Butler County, Pennsylvania, some went to DeKalb County, Illinois, and Lyon County, Minnesota. I started looking for death or burial records in those areas, starting in Erie and proceeding from there. I found John Fosters in all the areas that might fit. Dad had found one in Butler County that he was sure of. But, I was not sure, and the records in the library didn’t have the information I needed.
I finally convinced myself to take a trip, and visit local genealogical societies and cemeteries, to see what I could find. To make a long story short, when I finally got to the North Plato Cemetery in Kane County, Illinois, I found headstones and graves for John and Rebecca Foster. But more significantly I found the graves of three of their grandchildren in a family plot.
The grandchildren confirmed that this was the John I was looking for. I had completed my search for John, but was left with many questions. What was his work and his life style? Why did he come to Illinois? And, what about his father Josiah? Where did he come from? What was is life like? Lots of questions needing answers, and I’m still working on them.