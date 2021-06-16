Have you ever come across an unexpected gem when you are working on Family History?
I have many times.
Newspaper articles may have been written about one of the members of the family. They could also include other people that could be related to the family, friends, people that share the same religion or geographical area.
I would like to share with you some of the gems I have found or seen about my grandfather, Claude Clifford McGee, who left his home in Mississippi as a young man to come west to Utah. He settled in Lewiston Utah. He had a variety of different experiences along the way. Without newspapers of the time writing articles about him, I would never have been able to find out the information I have learned.
The Journal, a newspaper from Logan, Utah, had several articles about Claude McGee beginning with one published on June 26, 1917. This article tells that Corporal Claude C. McGee is now in charge of the local recruiting office. He was previously attached to the Salt Lake recruiting office as a medical examiner. It also tells of his considerable service in the Army, how he was stationed in the Philippines for some time.
On July 23, 1917, an article about Claude McGee was seen in The Journal. He was mentioned in two other notices in the same paper that day.
“A Soldiers Romance” tells about recruiting officer Claude C. McGee who had obtained permission for leave of absence to marry a charming young lady, Ethel Blair, from Lewiston, in the Logan Temple.
“He enlisted from Lewiston last April, but had served previously in the Philippines where he saw extended service beginning in 1909.
“He came to Utah, and to Lewiston from Mississippi to investigate Mormonism and joined the church as a result. He has a number of friends in the valley who will wish him a safe return to his bride.”
There was another article that let people know that they could volunteer, and Recruiting Officer McGee was authorized to accept them. They needed to organize at once 40 bakery companies with a pay range between $30 to $51 a month.
A marriage license was granted to Claude C. McGee and Ethel Blair both of Lewiston.
The next article about Claude McGee was published in January 1919. This article was cut out and mounted on cardboard so I don’t know for sure which newspaper it was printed in.
It starts out by recapping that he was a recruiting officer in 1917. He was transferred to the medical department at Ft. Douglas in 1918. He became a Sargent. On Nov. 4, his corps left with the Seventieth Engineers Battalion for overseas service.
While they were in Hoboken New Jersey, as the units were preparing to leave for overseas, the armistice was signed ending the war. It tells how he was married and when he arrived home he was greeted by his wife and two-day old son, who weighed 12 pounds.
This whopping baby was my dad, Howard.
A July 1926 article tells about postmasters in Utah, who were preparing for a convention in September. Claude C. McGee Postmaster of Lewiston was on two committees: the general committee and the reception committee.
The Postmaster convention in St. Louis was mentioned in an article that featured Claude C. McGee and his family. This was pasted on a cardboard page. It was not labeled with a date or which paper it was published in. I think it was a local paper in Mississippi.
Postmaster Claude C. McGee and family of Lewiston, Utah, had been visiting with his sister and mother in Montpelier, Mississippi for the past week. They are traveling to Hernand, Mississippi to visit with his brother Rev. Frank H. McGee.
The 19th was the day for the Postmaster convention in Saint Louis Missouri.
So, from just these few articles I learned why Claude McGee came to Utah. That he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. That he had served in the Army first, in the Philippine Islands in 1909. He also enlisted again later and was a recruiting officer and a medical officer. He later became a sergeant.
I learned that my father weighed 12 pounds and that his father didn’t get to see him until he was two days old, that he served as postmaster of Lewiston and had many adventures in his life.
These gems from old newspapers have really helped me learn more about my grandfather. If you want to try to find some gems about your family, the Family History Center in Preston has lots of volunteers ready to help you.