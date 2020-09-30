We are blessed beyond measure to live in this day with the miracle of modern technology.
In 1968, when I attended Ricks College, I took a class on the study of religion. Our class was given the assignment to find out about our heritage. While my paternal grandfather, John Everett Burrows, Sr. (1893-1961) was alive, he told his family that his great-grandmother was an Indian lady of the Black Hawk Tribe. I was interested in my Indian heritage so I started writing letters and asking questions. Inevitably, I received almost the same answer: no one knew her name but she was an important Indian lady.
I had a hard time believing any information because the only proof I had was word of mouth. It just was not good enough. My father told me that was just how it was because Indians did not keep written records so I put this research on the shelf because I was getting absolutely no authenticated answers.
When my father was attending high school in Danville, Illinois, he expressed a keen interest in American history especially the American Indians and their culture. When he asked one of his teachers how many different Indian tribes were on this continent when the pilgrims landed in 1620, she was unable to answer him. There was no book available at this time. His teacher challenged him to compile a reference book of Indian names so it could be available to every school child in our country.
After World War 2, he and a friend decided to go to Phoenix. While living in Phoenix, he met and married my mother and three children were born. While attending Arizona State College at Tempe, he began research for his Indian names book. In 1952, the family moved back to his home state of Illinois where business and family obligations slowed his research. Finally, in 1976, Dad had his book, "Bicentennial Edition Indian Names," published.
When I received a copy, I decided to see if the Black Hawk Tribe was listed. It was no, so I called my father and asked him if he missed listing an Indian tribe because I was told that his second great-grandmother was an Indian lady of the Black Hawk Tribe. He said this could not be true because Black Hawk was not a tribe but Black Hawk was a band leader and warrior of the Sauk Native American tribe. So I at least knew one fact: this Indian lady grandmother was not of the Black Hawk Tribe.
For years the Indian lady grandmother remained a mystery. Though Google and Ancestry both were founded in 1996, I decided to research other family lines. I did not seriously began researching my Indian line until 2018.
I decided to Google search name variations of Burrows. I searched many, many variations, at least 50. When I typed in Burris I hit the jackpot. Most of my vital information matched except for the spelling of the surname.
After about three months of research I had my Indian mystery solved:
I am the daughter of Donald Wayne Burrows (1923-2006), who is the son of John Everett Burrows Sr. (1893-1961), who is the son of Hiram Wesley Burrows (1868-1946), who is the son of John Wesley Burrows (1841-1920), who is the son of James Burrows (1807-1878), who is the son of Joseph M. Burris (1776-1833), who is the son of John C. “Fur Trapper” Burris (1738-1812) who married Cherokee Princess Ester Terry (1740-1830). who is the daughter of my sixth great-grandmother, Princess Cheepoake Harris (1710-1758) and William Jasper Terry (1752-1792).
John Burris was a Quaker. John and Cherokee Princess Ester had nine children: seven sons and two daughters. The births have been actually recorded in meeting minutes of the New Garden in Guilford County, North Carolina, which are Quaker records. Because Ester married a Quaker, she could not claim Indian heritage. I have found several records authenticating my research. It was recorded and shared on Google and through a public member tree on Ancestry. I love the miracle of technology.