Frankenstein is usually associated with the world famous Frankenstein novel by author Mary Shelley. In 1816, Mary & Percy Shelley and Lord George Gordon Byron had a competition to see who could write the best horror story. After thinking for days, Mary was inspired to write Frankenstein after imagining a scientist who created life and was horrified by what he had made. According to the Wattenheim Churchbook, which is located in the Bad Dürkheim district in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, my 5th great-grandfather Ludwig Conrad Eitelmann, known as Conrad, was born on Feb. 20, 1749, in Frankenstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. Conrad’s father, Johann, was 33 and his mother, Rosina, was 28. Conrad married Mary Elizabetha Roschen on Oct. 29, 1776, in Kaiserslautern, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. In 1777, Conrad and his family immigrated to America, via Pennsylvania, and settled in Hardy, Virginia. They had a total of 10 children in 18 years. He died there on July 13, 1830, having lived a long life of 81 years, and was buried in Grant, West Virginia.
When I discovered that my 5th great-grandfather was born in Frankenstein, Germany, I set a goal to discover if the Frankenstein novel had a connection. Frankenstein is a German name stretching back centuries. “Frank” is an ancient Germanic Tribe and “stein” literally means stone. In German, the name Frankenstein also translates to “stronghold of freemen,” most likely referring to castles and battlements around the country.
Germany actually has two Frankenstein Castles. Germany’s most monstrous castle, also associated with Shelley’s novel, is the Castle Frankenstein, which was originally constructed in the 10th century and is seated 400 meters above the Rhine Valley within the Odenwald, a tree-lined mountain range in southern Germany. Overlooking the city of Darmstadt, the 13th-century hilltop castle has long been shrouded in folklore and myth. The spooky ruins are home to the one of the country’s biggest Halloween parties.
I lost boasting rights to the famous Frankenstein Castle when I found the other Frankenstein Castle is the one Conrad lived near, a medieval fortification built during 1100 on a spur above the village of Frankenstein, Rhineland-Palatinate in the Palatinate Forest in Germany, near Bad Dürkheim.