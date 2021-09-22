John Yonker was born July 25, 1849, aboard ship when his family was on their way from Germany to America. His nationality was uncertain, but in those days records were not accurately kept, and ultimately it was assumed that John was a U.S. citizen.
In 1872, John married Mary Kless, who was born in Ellenville, Ulster County, New York, May 7, 1852.
After their marriage, they moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a town in the valley of the Allegheny Mountains about 65 miles east of Pittsburg. John established a thriving lumber business. Lumbering in those days was a tough existence. He employed his own crew of lumbermen and lumberjacks, who lived in their own lumber camps. They cut the timber by primitive hand saws. Logs were skidded on the snow and ice or dragged by humans or teams of horses to the river, where the logs were lashed together into log rafts to await the spring thaw to be floated down to the lumber mill. On May 31, 1889, the same year that Johnstown became a city, a dam of the South Fork Reservoir, 12 miles east of the city, broke during heavy rains. Water poured down the valley and over Johnstown causing the death of 2,200 people and property damage of more than $10,000,000. John’s fall and winter’s accumulation of logs were piled at the river’s edge waiting for the log drive at the time that the flood suddenly hit. Though none of his family was counted in the death toll, the flood wiped away not only his winter’s logs, but devastated his lumber mill and business.
By this time, there were 10 little Yonker mouths to feed, six boys and four girls. Out of necessity, John and Mary was given the opportunity to become caretakers of the Clay farm in Rasselas, Pennsylvania, near Wilcox. Captain Cecil Clay served under General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War and was awarded lands in lieu of money as payment of his military service. Captain Clay liked to come to the Rasselas farm during the summer. General Grant also came to visit. Grant was a great outdoorsman, loved to hunt, and this area was one of his favorite hunting grounds. The Grant Hotel in Wilcox was named after its most illustrious guest.
Three more children, one girl and two boys were born to John and Mary at this farm. My grandfather, David Daniel Yonker, the 12th child of 13, was born Feb. 18, 1893.
About 1909, the family was able to get enough money together to buy their own farm in Instanter, Pennsylvania, where John built a home. Farm life was hard work; however, all was not work. The living seven boys, earned a reputation in the countryside as a solid family team in hunting, fishing, baseball, and just being mischievous boys.
Two mischievous stories have been passed down. One involves an obnoxious neighbor who delighted in making life as uncomfortable as possible for the boys. This neighbor lived on the side of one of the hills not too far from the family. The boys devised a plan to get back at the neighbor and waited patiently for Halloween, took turns stalking their neighbor, and waited for him to go up the hill to his little outhouse. Once inside, the boys secured the outside door, and proceeded to roll the outhouse down the hill with their neighbor inside. The neighbor never could prove who did it, but many had their guesses.
The second story a teacher who had a reputation for making life in school just a little bit rough. Putting their heads and brawn together, the boys dismantled their school master’s wagon, hauled it to the top of the building used for a church, where they reassembled it; then, the boys disappeared.
The name Yonker is a derivation of old Dutch jong (young) and heer (“lord”), Jonkheer or Jonker which means young gentleman or young lord. I always thought my grandfather lived up to his name and never had a mischievous bone in his body. Thanks to my Aunt Marge Yonker Cain’s interviews and research, I discovered the truth about how mischievous he really was. She presented this information plus much more at a family reunion in Bendigo State Park, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 1985.