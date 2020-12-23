The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) has recommended that the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers caring for COVID patients and long-term care facility residents. Those in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will be high priority for the first round of vaccine.
After those facilities have been offered the vaccine, remaining doses will be offered to additional groups following Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s (CVAC) recommendations.
The timeline for the general population to get vaccinated is targeted in the late spring or early summer.
For more information, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 208.234.5875.