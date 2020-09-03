Geniel Tingey Siggard Sep 3, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Geniel Tingey Siggard, 78, of Ft. Collins, Co., passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, after battling Lewy Body Dementia for several years. Please visit www.resthavencolorado.com for full obituary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ft. Collins Co. Lewy Body Dementia Pass Away Obituary Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today Ridgeline HS enforcing Nazi/socialist policies USU quarantines four dorms with high COVID levels in sewage Cache Valley schools reporting few COVID cases so far Whittier Community Center vandalized; locals rally for cleanup Real Salt Lake owner to sell team