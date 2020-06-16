Gerald “Jerry” Lamont Moore of Preston, Idaho passed away surrounded by his family on 15 June 2020, at the age of 86. He was born on December 12, 1933 in Portage, Utah to Edward Lamont and LeOra Moore. He lived in Ririe, Idaho for 15 years and then Idaho Falls, Idaho where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. He immediately joined the Air Force and was stationed at Ladd Airforce Base in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean War. Afterward, he served in the Northern California mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Saints. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Elementary Education at Utah State University.
While attending USU, he met his sweetheart, Sonja Nielsen, and were married in the Logan Utah Temple on September 28, 1961; they were together for 57 years until Sonja’s death in 2018. A year after graduation they made their permanent home in Preston, Idaho and raised their family (Craig, Kent, Jeri Lin, Sandra “Sandy” and Jill). Jerry taught primarily 5th grade in Preston until he retired after teaching for 35 years. In addition to teaching, Dad worked several other part-time jobs to support his family which included: carpentry in the summer months when his family was young, custodian for the local elementary, and the local grocery store.
He always found time to be there for his family and also found time to serve others by working as an ordinance worker for 16 years in the Logan Utah Temple, running the clock for Preston High School’s football and basketball home games, and driving a “Meals on Wheel” route for the Senior Citizens’ Center and as a volunteer fire-fighter. He has always been an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings: he especially enjoyed being the meeting house librarian, ward executive secretary and serving in the Branch Presidency of the 2nd Legacy Branch.
He was a member of the Preston’s United States Bowling Congress (USBC) and participated in both the men’s and couple’s leagues for over 40 years. He and Sonja were inducted into the Preston USBC Hall of Fame. He loved to golf, play men’s church softball and watch college and professional football, especially with his daughter Jeri.
He and his family would like to thank all the aides and nurses that helped take care of him at Heritage and helped keep him comfortable the last few months of his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sonja, son Kent, daughter Sandy, sister J’Lene McClure, parents and grandparents. He is survived in death by his children Craig (Jeanene), Sandy, UT; Jeri Lin, Preston ID; and Jill Tashro (Trevis), Stansbury Park, UT; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A viewing will be held at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S 800 E Preston ID on Thursday, 18 Jun 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Friday, 19 Jun 2020 at 11:00 am at the Preston, Idaho North Stake Center, 310 North State Street, Preston, Idaho with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30; due to current social distancing requirements, the funeral will also be streamed online. You may watch the live stream by clicking on the link on Jerry’s obituary at webbmortuary.com. Interment to follow at the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com