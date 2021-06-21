Support Local Journalism

Gerald "Jerry" Pearson, 61, of Fairview, Idaho, passed away June 18, 2021. Funeral services are under the direction of Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

