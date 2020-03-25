Randy and Cheryl Smith are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Emily Anne, to Greg Gilbert, son to Mark and Teresa Gilbert. The couple will be married March 27, 2020. A reception will be held that evening from 6-8 at The Smith Barn, 1078 South 2400 West, Lewiston, Utah. Another reception will be held in Soda Springs, Idaho, at the Oregon Trail Country Club, 2525 HWY 30, on the evening of March 28, from 6-8 p.m.
Emily was born and raised in Soda Springs, Idaho where she graduated from Soda Springs High School in 2008. Greg was born and raised in Preston, Idaho, where he graduated from Preston High School in 2006.
After the wedding, the couple will reside in Soda Springs. They are registered on Amazon.com