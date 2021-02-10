Kim Gilbert has been promoted to be the branch manager of the Preston Branch of Ireland Bank.
Gilbert has been with Ireland Bank for six years. “Kim has proven her leadership abilities in the Preston Branch and in the community. I am very pleased to announce her new position as branch manager,” said Bruce Lowry, President and CEO.
When she is not at the Bank or involved in a community event, Kim enjoys spending time with her family, floating the river, camping, and anything that gets her outside.