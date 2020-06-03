Ireland Bank has promoted Kim Gilbert to assistant branch manager of its Preston branch.
Gilbert has been with Ireland Bank for five and a half years. “I have been very pleased with Kim as she has taken on the leadership role at the Preston Branch. She has brought the existing staff and new employees together to form a workforce that is becoming a strong contributor to the Preston Business Community and Ireland Banks growth,” said Lori Davis, regional manager.
When she is not at the bank or involved in a community event, Gilbert enjoys spending time with her family, floating rivers, camping, and anything that gets her outside.