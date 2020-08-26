The Gilbert girls had the judge with the first bite of their Pizza Stuffed Bread at the Franklin County 4-H Dutch oven cook-off, held Aug. 14 in the Fair-ly Nice Shelter of the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Sisters Logan, 10, and Bree, 12, won first place in the cook-off. They are the daughters of Paul and Diana Gilbert of Whitney, and they love Italian food and pizza, they said. So when they learned the competition focused on bread this year, they started looking for something that included there favorite flavors.
“They had to make it up because we couldn’t find the recipe they wanted,” said Diana, who was their teachers. Now they know how to make Pizza Stuffed Bread, it is Bree’s favorite, but “Mom and Dad make the best” Dutch oven potatoes and that is Logan’s favorite dish.
Below is their recipe:
Pizza Stuffed Bread
3/4 c. warm milk
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp yeast and 1/4 c. warm water
2 c. flour
Pepperoni
Pizza cheese Blend
Add butter to warm milk, then mix the rest of the ingredients together, except pepperoni and cheese. Take a little bit of dough at a time and roll it out flat. Stuff it with pepperoni and cheese and make it into a ball. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, or with 17 briquettes on top of the Dutch oven, and 11 on the bottom.
Parker Housely and Dillon Sant took second place with:
Dutch Oven Sweet Honey Corn Bread
1 c. flour
1 c. cornmeal
1/2 to 2/3 c. honey or sugar
1 tsp salt
3 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 egg
1 c. milk
1/3 c. oil
Spray or lightly grease a 10-inch Dutch oven. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar/hone, salt and baking powder. Stir in egg, milk and vegetable oil until well-combined. Pour after into the prepared pan. Cook at 375 degrees in the Dutch oven for 25-30. minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Alexandra Boyer and Sharon Dotty Keller made Garlic Parmesan Pull Apart Bread
1 pkg active dry yeast or 2 tsp from a jar
1 tbsp sugar
1 c warm water
2½ to 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup butter
2 tbsp minced garlic
1 tsp parsley flakes
parmesan cheese to shake on top
Instructions
In a large bowl, dissolve the yeast in warm water. Let stand a few minutes, until the yeast becomes frothy. Add the flour, olive oil and salt and stir until a soft dough forms. If not, mix in additional flour a tablespoon at a time until it is not sticking to the spoon. If it’s too dry, mix in additional water a tablespoon at a time until it forms the right textured dough.
Roll the dough into a ball and flatten. Let the dough rest three to five minutes.
Melt about one tablespoon of the butter in a 12-inch skillet remove from heat. Melt the rest of the butter in a small bowl. Add the garlic and the parsley and stir.
Rip or cut pizza dough into pieces and roll into 1-inch balls. Dredge each ball in the garlic butter mix and place in skillet (be sure to place them close together).
Once you have filled the skillet pour remaining garlic butter over the top of the balls. Cook in a Dutch oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (17 briquettes on top, 8 briquettes on bottom) for 30-40 mins. (Turn Dutch oven after about 15-20 minutes to get a crunch all the way around.)
When cooked, sprinkle parmesan on the top. (From https://www.dutchovendaddy.com/quick-pizza-dough https://www.dutchovendaddy.com/garlic-parmesan-pull-apart-bread/)
Hadley and MaCall Ashby prepared Dutch oven S’More Monkey Bread
Biscuits: 4 cups flour
2 tbsp baking powder
2 tsp salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter
1 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk
Additional ingredients:
1 1/2 cup graham cracker rumbs
1 cup chocolate chips
1 pkg of semi-sweet chocolate chips
Mix dry ingredients then cut 2/4 cup butter into the mix. Stir in milk until the dough looks shaggy. Knead slightly . Break apart dough until it is size of a golf ball. roll in crushed graham crackers and place in greased Dutch oven.
Cook with 16 briquettes on the top of the Dutch oven. Let it cook until biscuits look light and fluffy and cooked. Place Marsh mallows and chocolate chips on top and place the lid back oh until they are melted.
Sage and Aften Tripp prepared Strawberry Scones
2 large eggs
1 tbsp plus 1/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups flour
1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
6 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
2/3 cup chopped strawberries
Beat one egg with 1 tbsp of area in small bowl. Set aside.
Whisk remaining egg and cream, buttermilk and vanilla together. Mix flour, sugar and baking powdering medium bowl. cut butter into dry ingredients until mixture is coarse Make a well in the center and add butter ilk mixture. Stir until moist clumps are formed.
Stir in strawberries.
Dry by large spoons into greased 10-12 inch Dutch oven. Brush with egg-cream wash and sprinkle with 1 tbsp of sugar.
Bake at 400 degrees or 20 minutes.
Tayden Tripp and Zan Ashby prepared Beer Bread
3 c self-rising flour
1-4 tbsp sugar, to taste
4 tbsp melted, butter, divided
1 1/2 c beer
Lightly grease an 8” Dutch oven, and pre-heat. Mis fate flour, sugar, 3 tbsp melted butter and beer, tiring til smooth. Spoon battering prepared Dutch oven. Drizzle with remaining tablespoon of butter.
Bake for 45-50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into top of the the loaf comes out clean, or with a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Remove from Dutch oven and let cool completely before slicing.