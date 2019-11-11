Basketball season has begun for the high school girls. The Preston Indians kicked -off the season with their annual jamboree on Nov. 12, which the West Side Pirates attended.
The Lady Indians begin regular season play on the road against Shelley on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. and host Mountain Home Saturday, Nov 16, at 6 p.m. They travel to Soda Springs Tuesday, Nov. 19, to play at 7:30 p.m. The JV team plays at 6 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. and the freshmen games are all at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Pirates begin their regular season at home against Grace on Friday, Nov. 15, and host Rockland on Saturday, Nov. 16, both at 7 p.m. The JV games begin at 5:30.