The Lady Pirates stand at 4-2 on the season after defeating North Fremont on Dec. 1 and Marsh Valley on Dec. 4 at home. They lost a close game to Rich on the road Dec. 2. The team travels to Declo on Thursday, Dec. 9 and hosts Firth on Saturday, Dec. 11. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
West Side did a nice job avenging their earlier season loss to Marsh Valley last Saturday winning 44-35. Sienna Fuller was able to return to the court adding another threat to the Pirate arsenal.
Against Rich the Pirates lost 28-31 to Rich last Thursday in the final seconds of the game. They gave themselves a chance but couldn’t get their shots to fall.
West Side beat North Fremont 32-24 at home last week setting the perfect tone for the boys game that followed. Natalie Lemmon returned to the court helping the Pirates inside game.
PRESTON GIRLS
The Lady Indians extended their winning streak to four with wins over Sugar-Salem, Highland and Twin Falls on the road. They look forward to hosting the annual Lady Indians Classic tournament on Dec. 9-11. They open the tournament against North Summitt on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the new gym. Roy and Middleton play at 5:30 p.m., Jordan and Sugar-Salem at 4:20 p.m. and green Canyon and Blackfoot at 2:40 p.m. Each team will play three games.
Against Twin Falls Dec. 4 the Indians led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and allowed just seven points in the entire first half. The Bruins never recovered and Preston went on to win 52-22.
On Dec. 2, though they led by 15 in the third quarter, Preston had to work hard to hold off Highland in the final quarter. In the end they got the job done and won 39-32.
Like last season, Preston took the game with Sugar on Nov. 30 into overtime but this time the Indians came out on top. Four points from Riley Ward in the final 10 seconds of OT sealed the victory 59-57.