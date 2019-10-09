Girls soccer prepares for district tournament

The Lady Indians maintained their third seed position as the final games of the regular season concluded. They will host Jerome at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for their opening game of the 4A 5-6 district tournament. Saturday, Oct. 12, they will either be at Pocatello or against Canyon Ridge.
"We are confident that if we play to our potential that we will be just fine in the tournament and have a great shot at qualifying for the state tournament," said Coach Brandon Lyon. "But, I feel the district is a lot closer than it's been and if we do not show up and play our best, anyone can beat us."
Senior night on Oct. 5, ended with a loss but Coach Lyon was not disappointed in the play of his team.
"The game was the type of game we've come to expect with Twin Falls over the years," he said. "Two teams playing at a good level and really going after each other. I'm really proud of the way the girls responded to the rough game at Highland. Twin Falls hasn't lost all year and are averaging between 7-8 goals a game so we knew we were going to need to be at our best defensively, and other than a couple of small marking errors that lead to their goals, we did a great job limiting their chances. I'm also proud of the way the girls responded after going down 2-0, getting a goal back and creating a couple of great chances to tie the game."
Before the match Preston recognized seniors Harli Hymas, Ashlyn Marlow, Alexis Harris, Matilee Shuman, Cassee Pugmire, Amillia Chatterton, Lisbeth Rodriguez and Ragen Rich along with their parents.
The Indians were confident against Twin Falls and it showed. Despite the loss they were able to limit the Bruins to just two goals, which is the least Twin has scored all season.
Addison Moser scored for Preston on a long throw-in by Quincy Hyde three plus minutes before the end of the first half to make it 2-1.
Neither team scored the second half despite good opportunities generated by both teams. Matilee Shuman returned to play for the Indians. After breaking her collarbone in an earlier match she has recently been cleared to play and finish out her senior season.
Preston lost to Highland 4-0 on the road on Oct. 4. It was only the second time this season the Indians were shut out. "The loss at Highland was probably our worst performance of the year in all aspects," Lyon said. "We just didn't play with the intensity or focus required in games at this stage of the season. Sometimes you need games that serve as a wakeup call and that refocus you, and we hope that this was that game."
The Lady Indians did a great job on the road against Jerome with a 4-1 victory. Alexis Harris, Quincy Hyde, Addison Moser and Kylie Larsen all scored for the Indians. The goals were assisted by Abigail Lyon (2) and Harris.
"The win was one of the most complete games we have played, Lyon said. "The girls did a great job in possession just creating with simple combinations and good movement off the ball. Jerome has the reigning player of the year in the conference and defensively we did a great job in neutralizing her and limiting her chances. Just a great team win."