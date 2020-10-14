When Anita Curry decided to give each of her third grade students at Oakwood Elementary pumpkins for Halloween, her husband, Bill, bought them.
The project was so much fun, they decided to do it again the next year, but this time, Bill planted three acres of the orange orbs for the kids to choose from. It’s a whole lot cheaper that way, he said.
But with more pumpkins available, there was also more to go around. Anita invited all the third graders at the school over to her home to pick out their favorite.
“They (the Currys) are pretty nice,” said Canyon Ward, 8. Rylen Glenn found the stem on his pumpkin functioned much like the horn one uses to ride a bucking bronc as he waited for his classmates to choose their pumpkin.
This year, the Currys had over 5,000 pumpkins growing on their three-acre pumpkin patch. Having the kids over is “the highlight,” of the season, he said. After the children take their pick, he’s been known to anonymously leave some on the porch of unsuspecting friends, or give them to others for livestock to munch.
He points out that some varieties are less stringy inside, so they make a pretty good pumpkin pie, and encourages one to do so. He and Anita have also taken an assortment of pumpkins, corn stalks and his antique, cherry-red Farmall tractor and created a fall background in their front yard, for families to use for photos.
“I think that tractor’s steering wheel has been steered a thousand miles,” he chuckled, laughing at how children have enjoyed sitting on the old tractor.
The Curry’s have lived in Preston just a few years, but have endeared themselves to the people they work with at the school district. Bill works for the Preston School District Transportation Department.
“Today’s the highlight,” said Bill, laughing at how the kids would choose a the biggest pumpkin they could find, then leave it because they couldn’t carry it, or watching others work together to lug the pumpkins from the field.