Gladys S. Chadwick

Gladys Sharp Chadwick returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1925, in Cub River, Idaho, to Joseph Truman and Annie Woodhead Sharp. She grew up on her family's farm helping with the many tasks of farm life. She attended the two-room schoolhouse in Cub River before graduating from Preston High School. She married Don James Chadwick on June 15, 1943, in the Logan Utah Temple. Seventy-one years of marriage was celebrated. They lived in Preston, Idaho; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Provo, Utah, before settling in Brigham City in 1959.
While living in Provo, she attended the Central Utah Vocational School where she earned her LPN degree. She also attended Weber State College. She worked at Pioneer Care Facility in Brigham City for many years.
Gladys was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she received many callings throughout her life. She served in the Australia Perth Mission and with her husband.
Gladys was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, quilting, visiting family, and camping. Her summers were never complete without a family camping trip to the Uinta mountains.
Gladys's family would like to thank the staff at Maple Springs, the staff at The Gables Assisted Living Center, and Signature Hospice. A very special thank you is extended to Elaine Egbert who assisted Gladys with constant love and kindness for many years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, and her husband Don Chadwick. She is survived by her children Reed (Sandra) Chadwick, Neil (Kathy) Chadwick, and Julie (Mike) Collins, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Gladys's funeral will be held on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at the Brigham City 12th Ward building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 139 E. 300 North, Brigham City. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1 before the funeral. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com. Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City.