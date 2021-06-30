Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) firefighters have already responded to 99 wildfires that burned 433 acres on state and private lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands. The department provides fire suppression and prevention on more than 6 million acres of state and private forests and rangelands across Idaho, and has held 90 of those fires to less than 10 acres.
This hard-hitting initial attack is crucial in a year where, according to National Interagency Fire Center meteorologists, 80% of Idaho is currently in drought and the rest of the state will likely be in drought in the next several months. Controlling fires quickly, before they grow, saves valuable natural resources and tax dollars.
Locally, the Franklin County Fire Department is taking the same stance towards any wildfires that may start in Franklin County, said fire marshal Matt Gleed.
”It’s getting dry, super dry here, now,” he said. To date, the department has had two recent fires with the potential to erupt into a wildfire. The first was in a grassy field in the subdivision in Maple Creek east of Franklin on June 17. That fire was out almost as soon as firefighters arrived, he said.
The second was a grass fire at the gun range in Dayton. A spark from a shot at a target cause the blaze. The fire district had the fire out within an hour.
”We’ve been lucky so far,” he said, but he also said the department is taking extra measures this year to control fires earlier. Usually, when a report of fire comes in, the department tries to estimate how much equipment and how many firemen would be required to respond effectively.
Now, they will respond with all available equipment and firefighters as soon as a wildfire call comes in. “We are going to be very aggressive for any fire that comes out. We will throw everything we have at it to get it out as fast as possible.
”The quicker we get on it and the more equipment we have on a fire the faster we can get it out, or increase our chance of preventing it from becoming a huge fire requiring state and federal resources.,” he said, which is the goal. “Those guys are already feeling it,” he said.
Gleed reminds people to be careful despite the fact that Idaho has not yet placed fire restrictions other than basic rules, such as not using fireworks on public lands. But he expects them to be coming. Utah has already banned fires unless they are in a designated campground.
”The drier it gets the more susceptible we are to a wildfire,” he said. Gleed suggests people avoid shooting or driving in tall grass, which can ignite wildfires.
Back to the forest front, “It’s early in the fire season, and we’ve already seen three times as many acres burned this year over the 20-year average,” said Josh Harvey, IDL’s Fire Bureau Chief. “Unfortunately, 95% of these fires were human caused and could have been prevented. We are ready to suppress fires, but we need the public to help us by not starting wildfires.”
Drought conditions indicate the 2021 fire season may be very challenging.