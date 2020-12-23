The Franklin County Commissioners met on Dec. 14 and Sheriff Dave Fryar apprised them of a glitch/bug in The Spillman software Cache County Jail uses to calculate billing for inmate days spent in Cache County Jail. This caused a calculating error from January to September 2020 resulting in an unbilled additional balance in the amount of $39,426.96. The Sheriff will be reviewing the account further.
Chris Stegelmeier came before the commissioners about the Home Owners Exemption which was not removed when he moved into his home in 2010. A partial reimbursement was approved.
J. Paul Bastian, updated the commissioners on phase three of the Maple Creek Ranches project. He is confident the cost estimate for the project is on target. Electrical conduit, Rocky Mountain Power and rough grading are included in the $347,125.34 total. The commissioners are to be informed of the Letter of Credit Estimate of Maple Creek Ranches Phase 3 prior to submitting the final plat to the planning and zoning committee.
Stacy Rindlisbaker returned to have the commissioners sign new versions of two previously signed agreements regarding health insurance due to the name change of BAS to Samera. The commissioners also signed the Enrollment in the New York Pool so that if any employees or their dependents needed health care while visiting New York, it will not cost the county additional money. The Cyber Security Liability amount that IHC is requesting was also discussed.
Dispatch’s plan to purchase a software program from Motorola Solutions that will assist with medical 911 calls was approved (and will be reimbursed with COVID Idaho Rebound funds) as was the purchase of election equipment and software by the county. Of the total cost a portion in the amount of $54,478.56 will be reimbursed from grants from the Secretary of State’s Office. The current system has been in use for over six years and Hart has proposed to purchase back the old equipment.
The commissioners reviewed the current Beer Ordinance in comparison to the Idaho Code. They directed Camille Larsen to research the newest ordinance and present the results at the next meeting.
Commissioner Robert Swainston updated the commission on the essential worker protocol. The protocol follows guidelines from the CDC about how essential workers should handle COVID exposure and work.
Director wages were not given the cost of living increase and the commissioners approved a 3% increase to rectify that.
A Retail Alcoholic Beverage License Application was approved for Woodward’s Country Store.