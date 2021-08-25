Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s played their championship on Tuesday. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons finished first by making a birdie on 8, a long putt for par on hole nine, and then birdied the tenth hole in sudden death to squeeze out their victory for the second straight year. Loyd Field and Brandon Harris finished the season in second and Mike Cunningham and Mike Cunningham Jr finished third in their first year in the league.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross Low Net Tournament last week. In the First Flight gross division, Chad Christensen finished first with a score of 33. Sawyer Jensen was second with a 34. Joel Downs, Rick Allen, and Steve Summers all tied for third with matching 42’s. In the net division, Syd Sadler was first with a 33. Craig Buttars and Mo Loveday finished tied for second with matching 34’s. In-Flight 2, gross division, Kevin Bybee and Rod Moss tied for first with 43’s. In the net division, Randy Larsen was first with a 36. Corey Welker, Kyle Larson, and Mike Harris tied for second with 37’s. Skins were won by Chad Christensen, Craig Buttars, Sawyer Jensen, Kyle Larson, Mike Harris, Rod Moss, and Scott Blaisdell.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Oneida Stake Academy 4-Person scramble on Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 a.m. The entry fee per team is $250 and includes breakfast and lunch. Proceeds go to benefit the restoration of the Oneida Stake Academy. For more information or to register please contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Market Couples (mixed) scramble on Saturday, Aug. 28. It will be an 8:30 shotgun start. The cost is $130 per non-member couple and includes 18 holes with a cart, dinner, door prizes, entry fee, and many other prizes. To register contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408.