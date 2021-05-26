Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Pick a Pro from the PGA Championship as a tournament this week. In the Champ Flight, Chad Christensen/ Jordan Spieth finished tied with Wayne Henderson/Tony Finau with a 74. In Third, Brent Ward/Rory McIlroy, Channing Hemsley/Brooks Koepka, Kyle Jordan/Jordan Spieth tied for third with matching 75’s. In the First Flight, Kevin Bybee/Jordan Spieth were first with a 68. Randy Larsen/Rory McIlroy finished second with a 69. Mike Anderson/Tony Finau finished third with a 70. Cody Griffeth/Brooks Koepka, Don Newbold/Collin Morikawa, and Scott Blaisdell/Collin Morikawa finished tied for 4th with 72’s. Skins were won by Syd Sadler, Mark Ipsen, and Mike Anderson.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Modified Scramble this past week. Eric Hunn and Vic Pearson finished first this week with a net 28. In the optional games, Eric Hunn and Vic Pearson won low gross with a 32 and Mike and Mike Cunningham Jr. finished second with a 33. Eric Hunn and Vic Pearson and Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist tied for low full net with 27’s. Skins were won by Hunn/Pearson, Cunningham/Cunningham, and Anderson, Bergquist.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registrations for Summer Junior Golf Programs. These programs include an eight-week long group lesson for beginner to advanced players, a summer youth league that includes nine holes of golf each week and a treat and prizes, a PGA Junior League team, and small group lessons as well.
The cost for the eight-week programs are $70 per child. Lessons start June 9, and end July 29, and are on eight consecutive Wednesdays. For more information, or to register, call the Pro Shop at 208-852-2408. There is limited space available. All groups are taught by John Van Vleet, Certified PGA professional and two-time Golf Professional of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Section PGA.
Ladies Beginner and refresher group lessons start on Wednesday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m. These lessons are every Wednesday night at 5:30 and the cost is $10 per person on the evenings that participants come, no further commitment is necessary. Lessons will run through August 11. Those interested in playing after the lesson may do so at a reduced rate.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Dustin Richardson Construction 1-Person Scramble last weekend. The Flight 1 gross division was won by Chad Christensen with a score of 58 and included four eagles. Justin Studer finished second with a 62 and Sawyer Jensen was third with a 63. In the net division, Mitch Ramsdell was first with a 56.9, David Hancock was second with a 58.4, and Kyle Johnson was third with a 58.7.
In Flight 2 gross division, Kyle Allen was first with a 62, Kyle Buttars was second with a 63, and Tayllore Ward was third with a 64. In the net division, Owen Pearson finished first with a score of 53. Ben Cockrell finished second with a score of 56.8 and Kimball Williams was third with a 58.3.
In Flight 3 gross division, Baker Ward finished first with a 63. Eric Hunn finished second with a 68 and Rod Harrison was third with a 69. In the net division, Ken Seelos was first with a 57.6. Rick Allen was second with a 58.7 and there was a two-way tie for third with 58.7’s by Jordan Hodge and Nathan Bunn. In Flight 4 gross division, Jeff Oyler was first with a 66. Mike Giles finished and Jon Blaisdell finished tied for second with matching 73’s.
In the net division, Brad Gardner was first with a 57.5. Tara Alder finished second with a score of 58.5 and there was a two-way tie for third between Skyler Giles and David Jenkins with matching 60.2’s. In Flight 5 gross division, Kevin Hall was first with a 69. Josh Andersen and Dave Atkinson finished tied for second with matching 75’s. In the net division, David Anderson was first with a 56.1. Barry Hawkes and Barney Newton finished tied for second with matching 58.3’s. Skins were won by Chad Christensen, Mike Giles, Josh Andersen, Rick Allen, Baker Ward, Jeff Oyler, Brent Ward, Roger Harrison, and David Kress.