Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s played a total net tournament last week and the team of Doug Roper and T. Kent Palmer shot the low round with a total of 66. In the optional games, Val Sparrow finished first net with a 30. There was a three-way tie for second between Stan Cahoon, Greg Nielsen, and Loyd Field with matching 35’s. In the gross division, Val Sparrow was first again with a 38. Joe Green and Loyd Field finished second with matching 40’s. Stan Cahoon and Loyd Field both won skins.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a flag tournament last week. In the First Flight, Craig Buttars finished first. Nick Anderson finished second and his father Mike Anderson finished third. Craig Allen finished fourth. In the Second Flight, Barney Newton finished first, Steve Anderson finished second, Dean Blaisdell and Kay Swainston tied for third and David Anderson finished fifth. Skins were won by Mike Anderson and Kim Johnson.