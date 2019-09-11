Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played their finals last week. The team of Loyd Field and Brandon Harris came out with the championship after having a dominating performance throughout the season winning two of the three thirds and the championship. They shot a net 29 in the final net best ball besting the team of Eric Hunn and Mike Read that shot 32. T. Kent Palmer and Doug Roper finished third.
Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a blind partner net average tournament this past week. The team of Barry Hawkes and Mo Loveday finished first with a 31 total. Craig Allen and Mark Ipsen were second with a 32.5 total. Joel Downs and Richard Westerberg finished third with a 33.5 total. The team of Chad Christensen and Syd Sadler and the team of Dave Atkinson and Max Gregory finished tied for fourth with matching totals of 34. Skins were won by Dean Blaisdell, Max Gregory, Jade Almond, Mark Ipsen, Kristall Call, and Wynn Gibbons.
Preston Golf and Country Club finished their Club Championship with the final on Saturday. Ronnie Ward won the club championship with a 63-67, 12-under par 130 total. Chad Christensen finished second shooting 69-69 for a 138 total. In the First Flight Loyd Field bested Galen Alvey by one shot, shooting 78-75 for a 153 total. Galen Alvey finished with a 78-76 for a 154 total. In the Second Flight, Max Gregory was first, shooting a 85-89 for a 174 total. Mike Frandsen finished second with a 91-90 181 total. Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a Senior Tournament on Wednesday September 18th. It will be a 1:00 Shotgun start. The entry fee for non-members is $50 and includes the cart. Entry fee for members is $30. The tournament is open to men 50 and over and will play a forward tee depending on age and handicap. You may register for the event by calling the proshop at 208-852-2408. Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Market/True Value “Bye Bye Birdie Couples (Mixed) Scramble” on Saturday, September 21. It will be a 9:30 shotgun start. Entry fee for non-members will be $110 per team and includes golf, entry fee, lunch after, tee prizes, drawing prizes, lots of fun. Members cost is $85 per team. Teams may register by contacting the pro shop at 208-852-2408 or for more information.