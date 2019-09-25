Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Dean Blaisdell and Gerald Smith finished tied for first with 2 points. David Anderson and Mo Loveday tied for third with -1's. In the Second Flight, Kay Swainston finished first with 6 points. Kim Johnson and Scott Heusser finished tied for second with 4 points each. Blair Bingham was fourth with 3 points. Wayne Marler finished 5th with 1 point. Skins were won by Gerald Smith, Nick Anderson, Kay Swainston, Kim Johnson, and Wynn Gibbons.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Stokes Market/True Value Bye Bye Birdie Couples Scramble on Saturday. In the First Flight, Mike and Karolee Read finished first net with a score of 59.4. Brad and Debbie McKnight finished second with a score of 62.5. Keven and Jolynne Price finished third with a score of 63.7. In the Second Flight, Kim and Megan Johnson finished first net with a score of 64.7. Lavell and Bridgette Losee finished second with a score of 66. Craig and Kathy Allen finished third with a score of 66.6.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Fall One-Man Scramble on Saturday, Sept. 28. It will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Entry Fee for the event is $65 for non-members and $50 for members including cart. Players will be Flighted by entries and will receive 80% of their handicap. The tournament is filling fast and is limited to the first 80 players. To register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408.