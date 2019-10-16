Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Fall One-man Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 5. In the Champ Flight gross division, Kourtney Knowles finished first with a 59. Ronnie Ward and Sawyer Jensen finished second with matching 62's. In the net division, Kyle Johnson was first with a 58.4 and Brian Bassett was second with a 59.4.
In the First Flight gross division, Darin Hess was first with a 63. Jordan Alder finished second with a 65. In the net division, Bill Nash finished first with a 57.4 total and Chris Hess was second with a 57.6. In the Second Flight gross division, Ferron Hunt was first with a 67 and Paul (Mo) Loveday was second with a 69. Zan Baer was first net with a 57.1 and Logan Lyons was second with a 57.5. In the Third Flight gross division, Josh Andersen was first with a 70. Spencer Clark and Kevin Hall were tied for second with matching 74's. In the net division, Tara Alder finished first with a 55.2 total. Barney Newton was second with a 55.9.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross Low Net tournament last week. In the First Flight, Chad Christensen was first gross with a 35. Gerald Smith finished second with a 41. Dean Blaisdell and Loyd Field tied for first net with matching 33's. In the Second Flight gross division, Steve Westerberg was first with a 40 and Pam Anderson was second with a 46. In the net division, Barney Newton and Richard Westerberg tied for first with matching 31's. Skins were won by Dean Blaisdell, Steve Westerberg, Wayne Marler, Barney Newton, and Mark Ipsen.