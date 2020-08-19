We thank all our sponsors for making the 34th annual Preston Amateur Golf Tournament a success. Eighty-six golfers competed over the 36 holes for prizes, plus cash earnings of about $8,600.
Preston City sponsored the tournament and businesses contributed great prizes on each of the holes both days of the tournament.
Realtors, banks, car services and other businesses rewarded golfers using skill and some took prizes on each of the 36 holes of golf.
It required being closest to the pin, longest drive or longest putt on one of holes
Winners earned up to $75 to spend at the golf course, meals at restaurants, car services, Crumble Cookies, half a pig, cut and wrapped.
We thank all our sponsors for making the 34th tournament a success. We must thank Stan Cahoon for having the golf course in great shape for the tournament and we welcome our new grounds superintendent golf pro John VanVleet.
Sincerely,
Douglas Webb
Preston