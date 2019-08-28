Dear Editor,
On behalf of the Preston Education Foundation, we want to express appreciation to the many individuals, companies, and local businesses who contributed to the success of our 1st Annual “Golfing Fore Kids” Tournament held on August 17. Our tournament sponsors, Ron Keller Tire, Stokes Marketplace, and Pepsi provided monetary support, prizes, and food.
We want to thank our hole sponsors: Wellcome Mart, Hall Oil, Cornerstone Cares/Cornerstone Realty, Rounds & Associates Insurance, Xtreme Staffing, Franklin County Medical Center, Rodeo Motors, and Icon. Lewiston State Bank, Naylor Insurance, Harris Collision and DBS Refrigeration also made generous monetary donations.
A big thanks goes to John Van Vleet of the Preston Golf and Country Club, as well as to all the golfers who participated in the tournament. Thank you all for your support in helping the students and teachers in our community.
Preston Education Foundation:
(golf tournament committee)
Julie Westerberg
Mike Read
Lynda Hamblin
Lori Parish
Joy Christensen