Good people do good things. A somewhat forgotten corner of Franklin County has been much improved due to the efforts of a good man. Randy Panter of Thatcher, Idaho has done much to improve the appearance of the old Mound Valley Cemetery. Working almost alone, his efforts have resulted in fixed fences, mowing, trimming, and cleaning up the area.
The cemetery looked better this year than it has for many years. A special thanks to you Randy, for helping preserve this historical corner of the County and making for a much better situation for those who remember and visit this area.
Respectfully submitted by,
Craig McGregor and many others who appreciate your work.