Despite the recent redistricting in Idaho which bunched Franklin County with non-contiguous counties, several locals are working hard to provide local representation in state offices.
Primary elections will be held Tuesday, May 17.
Last fall, Idaho’s redistricting commission tore apart the district that represented the southeastern Idaho counties of Franklin, Oneida, Caribou and Bear Lake. Franklin County is now represented in District 28, which includes Bannock County except for the city of Pocatello, which is its own district (No. 29) — up to Fort Hall and Power County.
At the time, Scott Workman, chairman of what was Legislative District 32, said, “Franklin and Oneida counties will not have representation for at least 10 years.” But he and several other locals are trying to do something about that with their candidacy for state offices.
Running for Governor is Ashley Jackson of Fairview.
Running for state Senator for Legislative District #28 is Tom Branson, of Preston. He faces fellow Republican candidates Art da Rosa of Inkom, and Jim Guthrie of McCammon, for the position in the May primary.
Running for State Representative, Position B are Dan Garner of Clifton, and R. Scott Workman of Preston.
Candidates participated in a “meet the candidates” event held April 29, at the Preston City offices. A recording of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Preston, Idaho facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/100064537849053/videos/1043477813233743/
These candidates were also invited to Franklin County Republican’s meet the candidate night event on April 8, at Preston High School. A recording of that evening can be found at https://www.facebook.com/tjburbank/videos/700880751044749
Republican candidates for local offices participated in a similar event on May 6 at the Preston City offices, where they were asked questions by City Councilman Todd Thomas. The council room was full and a live broadcast was provided by TJ Burbank which can be found on the City of Preston Facebook page.
Next week’s primary is where registered Republicans will determine which candidates will represent them in the 2022 general election this fall. In counties like Franklin where Republican candidates sometimes run unopposed in the general election, the primaries can be where the election is decided.
Incumbent Doug Wallis and challenger Chris Barton answered questions about their vision for the office of county assessor, specifically about how they would address recent legislative changes in Idaho and their ideas to improve the efficiency and service of the DMV.
In the running for District 3 County Commissioner are incumbent Dirk Bowles, J.D. Drury, Tyler Fry and Tyler Olson. These men were asked quite a few more questions by Thomas. They revolved around the future of the fairgrounds, growth and development, supporting EMS services, invasive species in reservoirs and the new legislative changes in county indigent services.
All of the candidates were respectful of both each other and the time limits given them. After the event they were available to visit with any who had questions or concerns. Those interested in more details can view the event at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/100064537849053/videos/1699382050399777